USHCC Announces Secretary of Energy Rick Perry to Keynote 2017 USHCC Legislative Summit

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) has announced that Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry will keynote its 2017 Legislative Summit Closing Gala. The black-tie event is scheduled to take place March 16, 2017 at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C. The Annual Legislative Summit is the USHCC's premier political and advocacy event. It offers guests the opportunity to interact with business leaders, policy experts, and officials at the highest levels of government.

"At a time when America's energy independence is at an all-time high, we take great pride in having Secretary Perry with us at our signature event," said Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHCC. "Sec. Perry is a leader who understands the important intersection of business, policy and government. We look forward to having him share his insights with our association."

Last year, the USHCC held the most successful Legislative Summit to date. Business leaders had opportunities to discuss their commercial and policy positions with dozens of Congressional members and political leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senators John McCain, John Cornyn, Corey Booker, Orrin Hatch, John Barrasso, former Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker, Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers and many others. The Summit is one of the few truly bipartisan gatherings of elected officials, corporate executives, and business leaders in America today.

This year promises to be another stellar event featuring Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, Senators Ted Cruz, Martin Heinrich, Corey Gardner, Dean Heller, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley, and House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, in addition to statewide elected leaders and Mayors Carlos Giménez of Miami Dade County and Ras Baraka of Newark. The Summit will also be addressed by Mexico's new Ambassador to the United States, the Honorable Geronimo Gutierrez.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.