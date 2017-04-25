USHCC Commends Ivanka Trump for Donating Book Proceeds to Women's Initiatives

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) applauds Ivanka Trump -- daughter and advisor to President Donald Trump, for donating proceeds from the advance of her new book, "Women Who Work," to truly worthy causes. Specifically, she will give $100,000 each to the National Urban League and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, to be distributed via the Ivanka M. Trump Charitable Fund.

"Ivanka is a leader who takes action to promote the achievements of women," said Javier Palomarez, USHCC President & CEO. "She understands that these highly effective organizations she has chosen to support are successfully empowering young women across the country to realize their full potential. She has shown a commitment to social equality, education, and entrepreneurship -- particularly for America's women and girls."

The donation to the National Urban League will go towards a new women's initiative, and the funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America will support that organization's existing STEM programs, which encourage more young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The USHCC is a strong advocate in these arenas as well, through the USHCC Foundation's At The Table initiative, and is proud to work with Ivanka in support of women entrepreneurs and small business owners.

USHCC Foundation Chairman Nina Vaca said: "We are pleased to see Ivanka's strong support for these important causes and look forward to all the positive change her Fund can facilitate in the future".

