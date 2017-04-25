USHCC Congratulates Chairman Don Salazar on Honorary Doctorate

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is delighted to announce that our Chairman of the Board, Don Salazar, will be awarded an honorary doctoral degree from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. The school will recognize Salazar for his extraordinary contributions to his home state of Utah, through the jobs he has created and his tireless dedication to local charities and community causes. Outside of his role as USHCC chairman, Salazar is the founder, President and CEO of CTI Construction, also headquartered in Ogden.

"This is a great honor that is going to an exceptional man. Don has been a dedicated leader as the Chairman of our organization, and a cherished friend and mentor to me personally," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC. "He was the force that brought our 2014 National Convention to Salt Lake City for the first time in history. I'm glad to see a prestigious institution such as Weber State University recognize the lifelong contributions Don and his company have made to the state's economy and its people."

As President and CEO of CTI Construction, Salazar and his partners design and construct government and public sector buildings in Utah, Arizona, Texas and other locations in several Western states. Salazar is currently serving a 2-year term as Chairman of the USHCC, the culmination of six years on the organization's Board of Directors. "Through his leadership, our association continues to grow in reach and influence. With Don's guidance, we are proud to have reached gender parity and unprecedented diversity on our Board. This honor is a well-deserved accolade and is sure to be followed by many more throughout Don's professional life and service to the community," added Palomarez.

Weber State University is a coeducational public university that offers more than 250 certificate and degree programs in the arts, business, humanities and a range of sciences. Students can obtain an associate's, bachelor's, and master's degree at the school. It was founded in 1889 by members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and named after local fur trader, Jon Henry Weber.

