USHCC Congratulates Jennifer S. Korn on New Role in White House

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 07, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) congratulates Jennifer S. Korn on her appointment as Special Assistant to the President and Deputy Director for Office of Public Liaison. We were heartened to learn of Jenny's appointment this evening. As a veteran of the George W. Bush Administration, Jenny is no stranger to the USHCC, having received a leadership award from our organization in 2007. She is an excellent choice to serve in this capacity based on her strong track record representing the Hispanic business community. We are confident her latest tenure at the White House will be marked by much success.

"Throughout her career in public service, Jenny has led by example and worked tirelessly to build bridges between the Republican Party and a broad variety of constituencies. We look forward to continuing our working relationship as we strive to advance the interests of American business," said Javier Palomarez, USHCC President & CEO. "Jenny is not only the most qualified professional for the position, but also understands the pivotal role that Hispanic business community plays in the economic growth of our country today and in the future. We look forward to seeing her continue to excel by applying her leadership, wit and distinct character to her work at the White House."

