USHCC Congratulates Magda Yrizarry for being named one of the Most Influential Latinas in America

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) congratulates Magda Yrizarry, Verizon's Senior Vice President of Talent and Diversity, on making People en Espanol's list of the 25 Most Influential Latinas in America. She has spent more than two decades with the company and joined Verizon in 1990, when she started as a manager for corporate responsibility and educational initiatives. For her work, she earned the USHCC's 2004 President's Award, the association's highest honor and one given to business leaders committed to the future success of Hispanic youth and our community in general.

"Ms. Yrizarry's ability to think strategically about diversity and inclusion has always been critical to her success in the development of more opportunities for Hispanic entrepreneurs and professionals in corporate America," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC. "She understands that a diverse workforce and supplier base bring the ideas and results that make Verizon one of the world's top telecommunications providers. I congratulate her on this honor and know we will see her name on this list for years to come."

Ms. Yrizarry has held numerous positions of increasing responsibility at Verizon, including executive director for public policy and strategic alliances. In that position, she was responsible for Verizon's key national stakeholder relationships and outreach efforts with multicultural communities, senior citizen and disabled constituencies. Prior to that, she served as director of operations and national workforce development programs for the Verizon Foundation where she was responsible for the organization's $75 million budget and overseeing a workforce development portfolio that included scholarships, diversity initiatives and economic development projects.

"She has earned this distinction through her years of service to diversity efforts nationwide," said Don Salazar, USHCC's Chairman of the Board. "She is a great friend of our association and a true credit to our Hispanic community."

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc., headquartered in New York, is a global leader in delivering broadband and other wireless and wireline communications services to consumer, business, government and wholesale customers. Verizon Wireless operates America's most reliable wireless network, with nearly 103 million retail connections nationwide. Verizon also provides converged communications, information and entertainment services over America's most advanced fiber-optic network, and delivers integrated business solutions to customers in more than 150 countries. For more information, visit www.verizon.com.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.