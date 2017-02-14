USHCC Congratulates Mnuchin on Confirmation as Treasury Secretary

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 14, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) congratulates Steven Mnuchin on his confirmation as the 77th Secretary of the Treasury. The USHCC has advocated strongly on behalf of Sec. Mnuchin and believes he will bring a fresh approach to the department.

"Steven Mnuchin is a great appointment for the Administration," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC. "He understands the needs of business and the role that access to capital, limited government and common-sense regulations play in growing companies and creating jobs. We look forward to working with him to promote the Administration's economic agenda, especially on issues that benefit our members and the small business community at large."

Secretary Mnuchin has signaled changes that we encourage him to implement swiftly in his new role. Whether its lowering the corporate tax rate or simplifying the tax code for the American people, we believe he is the right person for the job. We trust he will pursue all of these initiatives, as well as review and revise other policies that hinder business prosperity.

Secretary Mnuchin's background shows he is more than qualified for the position. With almost 20 years of experience working as an investment banker, Secretary Mnuchin brings a wealth of knowledge regarding economic and financial matters. He possesses the level of experience needed to succeed in this critical mission.

At the USHCC, we advocate for a Treasury Department that makes it easier for entrepreneurs to form the small businesses that create economic development, spur job growth, and drive our American economy. It is for these reasons and many more that we are pleased to call Steve Mnuchin the 77th United States Secretary of the Treasury.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.