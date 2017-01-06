USHCC Congratulates Omar Duque

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is thrilled to celebrate the selection of Omar Duque, President and CEO of the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (IHCC), by the Chicago Tribune as one of their "10 Chicago Business People to Watch in 2017". Omar joins a distinguished group of leaders on this exclusive list, including Penny Pritzker, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Irene Rosenfeld, CEO of Mondelez International, and Sean Connolly, CEO of Conagra Brands.

"This distinction could not have gone to a more deserving leader than Omar Duque, one of top chamber executives in America," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC. "Omar's dedication to entrepreneurship and to his community is exemplary -- particularly among Chicago's youth. Omar understands how education and entrepreneurship pave the way for a better city and more competitive country. We expect to see him recognized for his servant leadership and achievements for many years to come."

During his tenure at the IHCC, one of the largest Hispanic Chambers in the nation, Omar has been a valuable asset and vocal advocate for Chicago's Hispanic business community. He helped found the Center for Hispanic Entrepreneurship and ENTERpreneur program for high-school students.

Since taking the helm at the IHCC, Omar has sought to educate more Hispanics about the importance of innovation to future economic prosperity. In fact, he is working to create new Hispanic tech enterprises in partnership with 1871, an organization dedicated to supporting Chicago's start-up community.

"We couldn't be more proud of Omar," said USHCC Chairman Don Salazar. "Our business owners around the country are often on the cutting-edge of innovation and technology. Omar understands that many great American corporations such as Apple and Google began as small start-ups. He has the drive and skill to nurture the next generation of such companies within Chicago's Hispanic business community."

Omar's success is based on his personal understanding of the needs of both Chicago's Hispanic community and the small business sector. He grew up in Chicago as the son of Guatemalan immigrants and received a degree from Northwestern University's prestigious Medill School of Journalism.

Again, we congratulate Omar for this recognition and his dedication to our Hispanic and American business community.

The full list can be viewed here: http://www.chicagotribune.com/business/ct-people-to-watch-0103-biz-20161229-story.html

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.