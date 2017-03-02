USHCC Congratulates Rick Perry on confirmation as Energy Secretary

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) congratulates Gov. Rick Perry on his confirmation as the new Secretary of Energy. We believe Secretary Perry is an excellent choice to lead the Department, based on his strong track record promoting energy development during his tenure as the Governor of Texas.

"During his 14 years as governor of Texas, Perry led the strongest energy-producing state in the country," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC. "He understands that energy exploration and development equals business opportunity and new jobs for all Americans. We look forward to seeing him apply his experience, leadership, and strong bias towards action at the Department of Energy."

Secretary Perry understands that burdensome regulations often serve as impediments to economic growth. During his tenure serving the people of Texas, Governor Perry spurred job growth and kept the economic engine of the Lone Star State roaring at a time when most states grappled with fallout from the great recession. He also recognizes that energy independence is as much a national security priority, as an economic imperative. Also under Gov. Perry's leadership, Texas led the nation in wind farm development. That is why we know that Secretary Perry will also strike a responsible balance between traditional and alternative fuels to save American companies millions of dollars and lessen the need for foreign oil.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.