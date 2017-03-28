USHCC Latina Entrepreneurs Participate in White House Roundtable with President Trump

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is pleased that USHCC Latina business owners met with President Trump on Monday. These small business leaders were part of a roundtable at the White House hosted by President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Small Business Administrator Linda McMahon, and first daughter Ivanka Trump. The discussion centered around promoting economic empowerment for women business owners, which is part of President Trump's overall commitment to help American small business. In the hour-long meeting, the USHCC members spoke about their businesses and issues that affect the American economy.

"I commend President Trump for continuing to allow American small business to be heard at the highest levels of this administration," said Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC. "This meeting follows one that occurred recently between the USHCC and Ivanka Trump, where 10 Latina business owners had the opportunity to discuss the barriers they had to overcome to achieve their business goals, and the public and private programs that propelled them to economic growth. I congratulate the President for his foresight to address these issues early in his administration and look forward to working with him to create more jobs and prosperity for hard-working Americans."

The USHCC members included in the roundtable were:

Patricia Funegra, CEO and founder of La Cocina VA, an organization dedicated to creating economic opportunities for Hispanics in the Washington, D.C. area.

Dyan Gibbens, President, CEO and founder of Trumbull Unmanned, a data service provider that uses drones to collect information in challenging environments.

Claudia Mirza, CEO and co-founder of Akorbi, one of the fastest-growing language and translation services in the world.

Lili Gil Valletta, CEO and co-founder of CIEN+, an independent business strategy and marketing firm that unlocks the power of culture with big data, creativity and purpose.

"We are delighted these phenomenal Latina business owners met with the President," said USHCC Chairman Don Salazar. "They represent the true face of our Hispanic culture and the future of American business."

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.