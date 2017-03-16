USHCC Meets with Ivanka Trump to discuss women in business

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 16, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is pleased to have hosted Ivanka Trump for a roundtable discussion with Hispanic women small-business owners this morning, on the final day of the 2017 USHCC Legislative Summit. "Throughout our ongoing conversations, Ivanka has made it apparent that she cares about empowering American women, particularly those in the entrepreneurial community. I was happy to convene a group of Hispanic women small-business owners and provide the opportunity for a substantive dialogue on a range of issues. We discussed the challenges and notable advances Latinas are making by growing their enterprises and driving job creation in diverse sectors and communities nationwide. We were delighted by her strong command of the issues facing women in small business, and her willingness to engage first-hand with the most dynamic sector of our business community," said Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHCC.

According to data compiled from the U.S. Census Bureau, as of 2016, there were just under 1.9 million Latina-owned firms, generating $97 billion in annual revenues. Between 2007 and 2016, the number of Latina-owned firms increased by 137% -- the highest increase seen among minority women-owned firms. Latina-owned firms comprise 46% of all Latino-owned firms. These figures demonstrate that Latinas are leading the way and creating jobs for Americans.

The USHCC Legislative Summit is an annual policy conference providing USHCC members and Hispanic business leaders, from across the country, a national forum to address legislative issues important to the growth and expansion of America's small business community. The Summit is one of the few truly bipartisan gatherings of elected officials, corporate executives, and business leaders in America today.

USHCC attendees had opportunities to discuss commercial and policy positions with dozens of Congressional members and political leaders, including Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn, Senators Ted Cruz, Martin Heinrich, Corey Gardner, Dean Heller, House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer, House Financial Services Committee Chairman Jeb Hensarling, Congressmen Mike Coffman, Ruben Kihuen, Henry Cuellar, Darren Soto and Congresswoman Nanette Barragan. The Legislative Summit will culminate with 2017 Legislative Summit Gala with remarks by the Ambassador of Mexico to the United States, the Honorable Geronimo Gutierrez as well as the Secretary of Energy, the Honorable Rick Perry.

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.