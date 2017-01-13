USHCC Statement on Dina Powell White House Appointment

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - January 13, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) congratulates our dear friend, Dina Habib Powell of Goldman Sachs, on her appointment as Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor for Economic Initiatives for the incoming Administration. In this position, she will focus on three issues that are of utmost importance to our association: entrepreneurship, small business growth, and the global economic empowerment of women.

"I have had the privilege of working with Dina on the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses initiative, which provides education, capital, mentorship and other business support services to American business owners. She has been a great ally and advocate for entrepreneurs of every background across our country.

As an immigrant from Egypt herself and the daughter of small business owners, Dina is the living embodiment of women's empowerment and the American Dream. I am thrilled to see her appointed to this critical and strategic role.

Dina represents the very best of what it means to be a public servant. We wish her every success in her new position, and look forward to working with Dina to build new programs that grow American business and ensure we continue to be the number one economy in the world." - Javier Palomarez, President & CEO, USHCC

