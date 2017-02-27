USHCC Statement on Tom Perez Election as DNC Chair

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 27, 2017) - The USHCC congratulates Tom Perez as the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) next Chairman and first Latino to hold that post since the party's founding in 1848. Today the Democratic Party took a significant step in electing a strong and accomplished leader in Tom Perez as the next Chairman of the DNC. We believe his storied record and lifelong commitment to public service will serve the DNC well as it moves forward.

"Throughout his career, Tom has exhibited a willingness to work in a pragmatic fashion. Whether during his role in state government, or more recently as the United States Secretary of Labor, Tom has demonstrated a willingness to work with job creators in a fair manner. I wish him well and look forward to working with him as he settles into his new role," said Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHCC.

The election of Perez to lead the DNC is an important step in ensuring the Democratic party reflects the increasingly diverse face of the American electorate. Every month, nearly 60,000 Hispanics turn 18 and become eligible to vote. While certainly not a monolithic voting bloc, Hispanic voters must be courted like never before by any serious party or candidate seeking elected office in our country.

The USHCC applauds the DNC for their election of Tom Perez as DNC Chairman and the rest of the officers elected today.

