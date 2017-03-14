USHCC Welcomes Robert Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods to Board of Directors

WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC) is delighted to announce that Mr. Robert Unanue, President and CEO of Goya Foods, has joined its board of directors. Goya Foods is the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States.

Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHCC, said he was thrilled to have Unanue on the board of his association. "Mr. Unanue is a tremendous business leader and paragon of our shared communities," Palomarez said. "He has helped Goya become a household name for tens of millions of Americans. I look forward to working with him to create more opportunities for our member companies, so that we can foster the next Goya Foods."

Goya Foods is a family company in every way. Unanue's great-grandfather purchased the name "Goya" for $1 in 1936 and Bob started working for the company when he was 10 years old. Today, Goya Foods boasts 26 facilities throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic and Spain, employing over 4,000 people worldwide. The company produces and distributes over 2,500 products including condiments, beverages, canned and frozen items, as well as a vast assortment of low sodium, gluten-free, organic, and kosher foods. Goya is known for its authentic Latin food staples, but the company's evolution and success has demonstrated Goya's strength and brand power within the Hispanic market and its crossover into mainstream America.

In addition, Goya is a strong supporter of the Hispanic community in the U.S. and globally, through its contributions to hundreds of non-profit organizations and food donations to survivors of natural disasters. The company also pioneered a national nutritional initiative to help educate Americans on healthy eating.

Don Salazar, Chairman of USHCC's Board of Directors, added: "Bob has always been a role model for our Hispanic community. He never misses an opportunity to give to those who need him. His business expertise and philanthropic spirit will be valued by his fellow directors, and will serve as a tremendous asset to all our constituents."

About the USHCC

The USHCC actively promotes the economic growth, development and interests of more than 4.2 million Hispanic-owned businesses that, combined, contribute over $668 billion to the American economy every year. It also advocates on behalf of 260 major American corporations and serves as the umbrella organization for more than 200 local chambers and business associations nationwide. For more information, visit ushcc.com. Follow the USHCC on Twitter @USHCC.

About GOYA:

Founded in 1936, Goya Foods, Inc. is America's largest Hispanic-owned food company, and has established itself as the leader in Latin American food and condiments. Goya manufactures packages and distributes over 2,200 high-quality food products from the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America. Goya products have their roots in the culinary traditions of Hispanic communities around the world; their combination of authentic ingredients, robust seasonings and convenient preparation make them ideal for every taste and every table. For more information on Goya Foods, please visit www.goya.com