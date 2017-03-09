USMS Seeks Private Detention Services in the District of Eastern New York

QUEENS, NY--(Marketwired - March 09, 2017) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS), on March 9, released a sources sought notice in which it requested information from potential qualified sources who can provide it with a secured detention facility in the District of Eastern New York.

The District of Eastern New York covers five counties -- Richmond, Kings, Queens, Nassau, and Suffolk -- and interested contractors must be able to provide a secured, private detention facility that has the capacity to care for and retain custody of up to 250 prisoners.

The USMS will only consider existing structures, and will not award a contract to someone interested in constructing a new facility.

The USMS invites all contractors who can meet the above requirements to submit a capability statement that includes information about:

The location of the facility

Name and address of firm

Size of business

Average annual revenue for past three years and number of employees

Ownership

Size of business and relevant qualifications (e.g., large, small, small disadvantaged, etc.)

Number of years in business

Affiliate information: parent company, joint venture partners, potential teaming partners, prime contractor (if potential sub) or subcontractors (if potential prime)

List of customers covering past five years (highlight relevant work performed, contract numbers, contract type, dollar value of each procurement; and point of contact name, address, and phone number)

Interested contractors must submit this information by no later than April 10, 2017 to Contracting Officer Carrie Cross at carrie.cross@usdoj.gov.

Besides meeting the requirements, to receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

