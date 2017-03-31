USO and NFL to Celebrate 51-Year Partnership with Weeklong Tour to Southwest Asia, Complete with Unit Visits, Military-Themed Athletic Competitions and Distribution of USO2GO Kits

Cameron Jordan, Bryon Maxwell and Delanie Walker to visit troops and deliver the comforts of home to four locations in three countries over the span of eight days

WHAT: USO/NFL Tour

WHO: New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker

WHEN: Spring 2017

WHERE: Undisclosed locations in Southwest Asia

Note: For security reasons, the country names and tour dates cannot be released.

WHY: New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan, Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Maxwell and Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker will travel roughly 8,400 miles as part of a week-long USO/NFL tour to Southwest Asia this Spring. The trio will visit troops and their families stationed abroad, and help deliver the comforts of home to four locations in three countries over the span of just eight days.

An extension of the league's Salute to Service campaign and onsite in support of the USO's Force Behind the Forces initiative, the USO/NFL tour will feature an array of base activities from military-themed athletic competitions and unit visits to one-on-one meetings with base leadership. The players will also spend quality time with service members, as well as pass out two sports-themed USO2GO kits designed to help service members in remote locations relax and recharge.

The NFL and USO launched their 2017 Salute to Service activations at Super Bowl LI and highlighted NFL's $5 million commitment to the USO over the next three years to support the expansion and refurbishment of USO centers around the globe and worldwide USO programming. In March, the longtime partners wrapped up their first week-long USO/NFL tour of the year, which featured morale-building visits to seven military locations throughout Germany by several Carolina Panthers players.

The USO and NFL partnership began in 1966 when the NFL became the first sports organization to send players to Vietnam and other parts of the Far East on USO tours to visit service members. Since then, they have partnered to send renowned NFL icons like Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, Bill Cowher, Peyton Manning, Larry Fitzgerald, Lynn Swann and J.J. Watt, among countless others on annual USO tours around the world.

QUOTES: Attributed to J.D. Crouch, USO CEO and President:

"The USO cannot say enough about the incredible support and generosity of the NFL over the last 51 years. Their ongoing commitment as a Force Behind the Forces plays a major role in helping the USO fulfill its mission of strengthening our service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country. We are proud to work with the NFL on yet another entertainment tour, and look forward to bringing smiles and a piece of home to the many service members stationed in Southwest Asia."

Attributed to Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility:

"The NFL is pleased to work with the USO on another goodwill tour and provide players with the chance to engage with service men and women. These brave individuals in uniform, who fight for our safety every day, are true heroes and represent the spirit for which our country stands. The players participating in this tour are profoundly appreciative of military members and now have the chance to say 'thank you' in person."

