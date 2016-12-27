USP Leavenworth Seeks Contractor to Supply Sprinkler Heads

LEAVENWORTH, KS--(Marketwired - December 27, 2016) - The Department of Justice (DOJ), for the United States Penitentiary in Leavenworth, released on Tuesday, December 27, a solicitation for a contractor to supply it with 100 155-degree brass upright sprinkler heads (1/2" NPT).

Contractors interested in this opportunity must be able to provide new equipment, as the DOJ will not accept remanufactured or grey market items. All items that a contractor provides must have a manufacturer's warranty.

Shipping must be free on board (FOB) destination CONUS (Continental U.S.), which means that the seller must deliver the goods on its conveyance at the destination specified by the buyer, and the seller is responsible for the cost of shipping and risk of loss prior to actual delivery at the specified destination. The DOJ will not accept partial shipments.

The associated North American Industrial Classification System (NAICS) code for this procurement is 332911, with a small business size standard of 500 employees.

For this solicitation, the DOJ intends to conduct an online competitive reverse auction facilitated by third-party reverse auction provider FedBid, Inc. Interested contractors must submit the pricing portion of their bid using the online exchange located at FedBid.com.

All responses are due by no later than January 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. EST, and bids must be good for 60 days after the solicitation's closing date.

To receive the contract, contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

