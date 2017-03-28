USPack Logistics Strengthens Executive Leadership

Frank Powell promoted to chief operating officer and Dan Byrne tapped as vice president of business development

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - Mar 28, 2017) - USPack Logistics (www.gouspack.com), a NewSpring Holdings' portfolio company and a national provider of local delivery solutions for eCommerce, healthcare, parts and supplies shippers, today announced two significant changes to its executive management team.

Newly appointed Chief Operating Officer, Frank Powell, has been promoted from his previous role as director of sales and operations.

"This promotion is truly an honor and I appreciate the trust both Peter and Mark Glazman have in my abilities," said Frank Powell. "I look forward to our continued success and to a future filled with unlimited potential."

"Since Frank joined USPack in 2012, he has made as great an impact on our success as any other employee in this company," said Peter Glazman, CEO of USPack. "This promotion formalizes the role that Frank has played for some time. Frank's leadership has not only been central to USPack's growth, but by also developing an operational roadmap, and hiring the right people to execute the plan with precision. On Frank's watch, USPack's sales and operational efficiencies have ascended to unprecedented heights."

Dan Byrne joins USPack Logistics filling a newly created position, vice president of business development.

"As USPack continues to expand both organically and through acquisition, it's imperative that we have an executive on our team with the expertise to align our brand both horizontally and vertically, and to ensure communications and marketing efforts connect the new USPack brand to customers in a manner that sustains long-term relationships, said Mark Glazman, Executive Vice President of USPack.

In this capacity, Mr. Byrne will be responsible for all USPack sales and marketing programs. Prior to joining USPack, Mr. Byrne held similar roles at DHL Supply Chain and BeavEx, and has served as an independent operating advisor to investors and management of middle market transportation companies. Mr. Byrne holds an MBA from Emory University's Goizueta Business School, an MS in Telecommunications from George Washington University's School of Engineering and Applied Science, as well as an undergraduate Finance degree from Stetson University.

"Dan brings both a stellar track record of success in the final mile sector and an innovative approach perfect for connecting the USPack brand with a growing target audience," added Mark Glazman, "and an increasingly important role considering our record growth and recent acquisitions of Best Courier and JS Logistics."

"It's clear that the consumer supply chain is being re-invented at the local level," said Mr. Byrne. "But what's happening in retail is now being extended to healthcare and B2B sectors like parts delivery and industrial supplies. For some time, I've been looking for a transportation company who is ideally positioned to accelerate this transformation, and I've found it at USPack."

Mr. Byrne will also collaborate with Frank Powell and other division leaders to support the continuing development of leading edge supply-chain solutions, and creating targeted service bundles that meet the needs of today's ever-changing market.

"Frank's promotion and Dan's appointment are just two of a myriad of critical hires and internal changes that position USPack to thrive in the years ahead," added Peter Glazman. "I'm confident that we have assembled the right team to meet the tremendous opportunity being presented to us by customers."

About USPack:

USPack Logistics, based in New York City, makes supply chains local for the eCommerce, healthcare, and critical parts & supplies sectors. Our national transportation and warehouse network provides same day and next day service to 70% of the U.S. population. For more information, please visit www.gouspack.com.

About NewSpring Holdings

NewSpring Holdings, LLC, NewSpring Capital's dedicated buy and build strategy, focuses on control buyouts and platform builds, targeting profitable, growing companies seeking a financial partner to better assist them in achieving their goals. NewSpring Capital, based in Radnor, Pa., collectively manages more than $1.5 billion of committed capital supporting more than 110 portfolio companies across its growth equity, control buyout and mezzanine debt strategies. Combining deep operating knowledge with financial and investing expertise, NewSpring Capital provides growing companies the financial resources, advice, network of contacts and strategic partnerships necessary to be successful. To learn more about NewSpring Capital, please visit www.newspringcapital.com.