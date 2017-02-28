UT MIST Bariatric Surgeon to Speak at Surgical Disruptive Technology Summit in Houston in March

Dr. Todd D. Wilson is among the speakers scheduled to discuss modern developments in technology and techniques for everything from general to bariatric surgery at the Houston event

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - Prominent surgeons from across the country are coming together this March to educate and showcase the latest technology and techniques in the areas of reflux and foregut, oncology, hernia, acute care, colon and rectal, and bariatric surgery at a Houston, Texas, summit.

Besides presenting the latest technological and surgical advancements in the fields, surgeons and industry leaders are looking to both educate and learn from each other in a positive and entrepreneurial environment, and discuss the best ways to raise the standard and quality of care for their patients.

The Summit is being jointly hosted by the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston | McGovern Medical School and the affiliated UT MIST (Minimally Invasive Surgeons of Texas). In fact, several of UT MIST's own surgeons will be speaking at the Summit.

As a professor at UTHealth Medical School, and surgeon of hernia and bariatrics, Dr. Todd D. Wilson will be speaking about a number of useful mobile apps -- primarily CeQOL, CESPA, and CeDAR -- developed by surgical tech innovation groups that can allow both hernia surgeons and their patients to assess the numerous factors that need to be assessed when a patient is being considered as a candidate for hernia repair surgeries.

CeDAR, for example, is a free app on Google Play and the Apple App Store created by Carolinas Surgical Innovation Group, LLC, in conjunction with two prominent physicians. CeDAR -- short for Carolinas Equation for Determining Associated Risks -- was developed in order to predict the financial costs and risks of wound-related issues after going through a complex hernia repair surgery.

These apps empower surgeons and their patients with the ability to assess and predict the outcomes of abdominal hernia surgery for each individual in a simple, calculable way, thus allowing patients to make better informed decisions about their health care. The apps also provide information on the types of hernias and what treatment options are possible for each.

Dr. Todd Wilson will discuss the implications of such technology for the health care sector in general, as well as its practical uses in specific cases. To speak with him and the surgical team at UT MIST, call (713) 892-5500, or inquire for more information online.

The 2017 Surgical Disruptive Technological Summit takes place between March 18 and 20 at the Marriott Marquis in Houston. Interested parties or sponsors may register for the two-day educational forum at the summit's website, where a special group hotel rate is also available. For more information on the Summit, visit www.surgicaldisruptivetechsummit.org.