Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union "Pass It Along" to the Wheelin' Wildcats

Non-profit to receive $5,000 donation at Jazz-Wizards game March 31

SALT LAKE CITY, UT--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - The Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union announced today that the Utah Wheelin' Wildcats are this season's fifth recipient of "Pass It Along," a program featuring fan nomination opportunities that rewards five local charitable organizations with $5,000 each.

The Utah Wheelin' Wildcats, which provides an adaptive sports program for sports-minded individuals with disabilities and competes in the National Wheelchair Basketball Association's Division III, will be presented with a $5,000 donation prior to the Friday, March 31 game vs. the Washington Wizards at Vivint Smart Home Arena. The photo and check presentation will take place on center court at 5 p.m.

"We are very appreciative to the Utah Jazz and Mountain America Credit Union for their generous donation to the Wheelin' Wildcats," said Vern Burgess, Wheelin' Wildcats coordinator. "This contribution will go a long way in providing more opportunities for our team, allowing us to compete in more tournaments across the country, as well as helping us continue to do what we love."

In addition to the $5,000 donation, the Wheelin' Wildcats received a visit from Mountain America Credit Union President and CEO Sterling Nielsen and Jazz Bear, as well as tickets to Friday's game.

A total of $25,000 has been donated to local non-profits through the 2016-17 "Pass It Along" initiative. Other recipients for this season include Paiute Tribe of Utah Native Youth Program, Head Start, GiGi's Playhouse Layton and Edison Elementary.

