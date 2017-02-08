Utility Exec L. Craig Dowdy Joins MMM to Create Energy & Utilities Practice

ATLANTA, GA and WASHINGTON, DC--(Marketwired - February 08, 2017) - Utility executive L. Craig Dowdy has joined Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP as a Partner. He will create an Energy & Utilities Practice, working in the firm's Atlanta and Washington D.C. offices.

Dowdy was most recently Senior Vice President, External Affairs, Corporate Communications and Marketing for Spire Inc. in St. Louis, Mo. -- the fifth-largest publicly traded natural gas utility holding company in the U.S. serving 1.7 million customers across Missouri, Alabama and Mississippi. In that role, he was part of the company's executive council that provided strategic guidance, governance, and oversight to its affiliated companies including its five natural gas utilities (Laclede Gas Company, Alabama Gas Corporation, Mobile Gas Service Corporation, and Willmut Gas and Oil Company,) a natural gas marketing company, and an emerging technologies group.

"Craig's experience on the executive team of a large publicly-traded energy company, as well as his extensive legal experience, is invaluable to our clients," said MMM Managing Partner Louise Wells. "He understands all aspects of utility operations and regulation on the state and federal levels."

Dowdy's work includes strategic counseling and commercial and regulatory litigation for corporate clients, focusing on state and federal public utility law, energy and telecommunications. He has represented utilities, large end-use customers, long distance companies, competitive local exchange carriers, and resellers in matters before state regulatory agencies, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the courts. He has represented clients in public policy matters regarding energy and telecommunications issues. Active in a number of political campaigns, he also advises on campaign and election law.

"I have been impressed with the quality of lawyers at Morris, Manning & Martin for years," offered Dowdy. "Their commitment to client service and love of the law are exceptional, and the genuine atmosphere of collegiality at the firm sets it apart."

Before joining Spire, Dowdy was a partner with McKenna Long & Aldridge law firm, where he earned rankings in Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA, Best Lawyers in Atlanta and Super Lawyers. He was previously the manager of strategic and product planning at Westinghouse Power Systems. He earned his undergraduate degree from Auburn University and his Juris Doctor degree from Georgia State University Law School.

About Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP

