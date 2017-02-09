Utimaco SecurityServer 4.10, a New Generation of Hardware Security Modules Optimized for Cloud Applications

AACHEN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Feb 9, 2017) -

Utimaco is giving cloud applications a much-needed security boost with the latest version of its SecurityServer line of hardware security modules (HSMs). The Utimaco SecurityServer 4.10 is a new generation of HSMs optimized for cloud applications providing unrivaled flexibility and security.

The new offering helps business partners create a reliable and trustworthy cloud HSM as a Service for end-customers looking to move business-critical data to the cloud. The main benefit of a cloud HSM is its accessibility from any application and any location, on premises or at a cloud hosting partner.

With a handful of large cloud service providers (CSP) dominating the market, many smaller CSPs or other relevant service providers (managed service providers or cloud security providers) struggle to remain competitive. There is tremendous opportunity for these businesses to benefit from Utimaco's flexible product functionality and experience in cyber security, and to provide a highly secure solution for their customers.

"The growth and sophistication of cloud applications has enticed businesses to move data to the cloud, but security and compliance concerns are a major challenge when it comes to moving business-critical data, applications and activities into the cloud," said Utimaco CEO Malte Pollmann. "Utimaco's new SecurityServer enables cloud service providers to provide their customers with a more flexible and secure cloud HSM as a Service, solving what was once a major hurdle for adoption."

The Utimaco SecurityServer 4.10 gives cloud providers and trusted service providers the ability to offer a more robust HSM as a Service to existing customers, or to create an entirely new business offering.

Many HSM as a Service offerings only provide FIPS 140-2 Level 2 security, and have complex and costly pricing structures. They are often not compatible with cyber security architecture plans for enterprise and business customers, because both the cryptographic keys and master backup keys are stored in the same place as the data itself making the data and master keys more vulnerable.

Utimaco SecurityServer 4.10 offers FIPS 140-2 Level 3 and Level 4 security in a flexible package with a secure cryptographic processing environment, multitenancy and comprehensive key management.

A CSP can also take advantage of the new Tenant Backup Key (TBK) so only the respective tenant can handle key backups. This ensures neither the host CSP, nor another external party can access or use cryptographic keys from any backup.

Besides the traditional functions of an HSM to provide crypto processing and key management functions, Utimaco HSMs can host secure software applications and APIs, giving customers the ability to securely host a company's most valuable software.

The new Utimaco SecurityServer 4.10 will feature an attractive pricing structure and products that are easy to administer and scalable to a virtually unlimited number of tenants. Utimaco will highlight the new SecurityServer 4.10 at booth #S246 at the RSA conference from February 13-17 in San Francisco.

