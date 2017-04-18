uVision 365 Lamp Series Hits the Market for Use in NDT, Forensics, and Fluorescent Inspection; IP65 Rated, Cost-Effective, and Compact

WESTBURY, NY--(Marketwired - April 18, 2017) - Spectronics Corporation, the world's foremost leader in ultraviolet fluorescent equipment, is releasing the uVision™ 365: a new series of UV-A LED lamps for non-destructive testing, crime scene forensics, and more. The hallmark of the uVision series is the coveted IP65 rating -- signifying the unit can be fully covered in dust and suffer no intrusion. The rating also means the unit is protected against jets of water from all directions. No other company comes close to offering a rugged, IP65 Rated lamp at such an affordable price. The uVision series, from top to bottom, is designed with the end-user in mind. By offering several models, the buyer can choose the best lamp for their individualized application. And, more importantly, the buyer can pay the right price for their device.

In terms of features, the uVision series lamps have three powerful UV-A LEDs for fluorescent detection and one white light LED for the visual inspection, providing a concentrated beam profile -- and surpassing the effective coverage area of other lamps in the same price category. The UV-A lenses are long-lasting and able to endure rigorous use, offsetting the effects of lens deterioration. In addition, the lamps are compact and ergonomic: weighing in at only 2.35 lbs. (1,065 g) and standing 7.5 inches (19 cm) in height -- providing maximum flexibility, comfort, and coverage.

In terms of operational design, the uVision series lamps are manufactured to be easily repaired in the field. All critical parts can be accessed within minutes. The power assembly can be modified with no wasted time or hassle. In addition, the uVision's cool-running design enables the device to operate in temperatures reaching upwards of 122° Fahrenheit. Whether it be heat, dust, or moisture, the uVision's rugged outer casing and borosilicate filter protector can withstand the toughest exposure.

This is the first iteration of two uVision lamps out of many specialized models in the series. The uVision UV-365ES is the standard model. The standard model has a nominal steady state intensity of 4,700 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm). The coverage area encompasses a large 6 inch (cm) diameter at 15 inches (38cm), with a minimum UV-A intensity of 1,200 µW/cm². The uVision UV-365EH is the second of the two lamps being released today. The UV-365EH is a high-intensity model, producing a nominal steady state intensity of 7,000 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm) -- with an increased coverage area of 7 inches (cm) at 15 inches (38cm).

Marketing Strategist, Georgia Reid, describes the launch of the two new UV-A LED lamps: "End-users can be assured of the lamp's quality because Spectronics Corporation was the first company in the world to develop fluorescent leak detection and has been in continuous operation for more than a half-century. Other companies in the field do not have the experience or innovational record Spectronics Corporation has demonstrated since its founding in 1955. Today, the uVision™ 365 series sets a new standard for the marketplace by exceeding currently offered features, available choices, and design."

About Spectronics Corporation:

Spectronics Corporation is the world's leading manufacturer of ultraviolet equipment and fluorescent materials. Their state-of-the-art products are built to exacting engineering standards and are utilized for literally hundreds of markets and applications that demand uncompromising quality and reliability. Spectroline® UV lamps and radiometers are widely used to verify the structural integrity of military and commercial aircraft. Spectroline® fluorescent dyes are used to check for fluid leaks in power plants, nuclear reactors, oil pipelines and industrial facilities worldwide, and were even used on the U.S. Space Shuttle. For more information, please visit us at www.spectroline.com.

