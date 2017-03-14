V2COM Enhances Next-Gen IoT Products with Open Source Embedded Java via Azul Systems

Company to Deploy Zulu Embedded to Further Accelerate Connected Intelligent Devices Performance

SUNNYVALE, CA--(Marketwired - March 14, 2017) - Azul Systems (Azul), the award-winning leader in Java runtime solutions, today announced that V2COM, the leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT) platforms and smart systems, will be leveraging Azul's Zulu Embedded open source Java platform for their next-generation intelligent connected devices. V2COM's new products will take advantage of the proven performance, reliability, flexibility and cost savings made available by Azul's Zulu Embedded builds of OpenJDK.

"We are always seeking better technical and economical solutions, particularly as the IoT market continues its rapid evolution," said Guilherme Spina, CEO of V2COM. "Zulu Embedded is a great choice because of the reductions in cost, increases in performance and the freedom of open source that it delivers, improving the ROI of our projects. There are going to be exciting enhancements to our solutions because of Azul and Zulu Embedded."

"Intelligent connected devices are redefining and transforming industries, customer relationships, and the overall device competitive landscape like never before," said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. "V2COM has been at the helm of this revolution and we're very pleased they have selected Zulu Embedded to help fuel the next generation of innovative products and solutions in the IoT and industrial embedded markets."

To learn more about Zulu Embedded, visit www.azul.com/zulu-embedded.

Development builds of Zulu are available for free download at: http://www.azul.com/downloads/zulu-embedded/.

About Azul Systems

@azulsystems

Azul Systems, the industry's only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, the embedded community and the IoT. Zing is a JVM designed for enterprise Java applications and workloads that require any combination of low latency, high transaction rates, large working memory, and/or consistent response times. Zulu is Azul's certified, freely available open source build of OpenJDK. Cost-effective Zulu Enterprise subscriptions extend OpenJDK support to Java-based businesses who prefer open source solutions. Zulu Embedded is Azul's 100% open source build of OpenJDK for Intel and ARM-based processors that require custom configurations and long support life cycles. For additional information, visit www.azul.com.

Azul Systems, the Azul Systems logo, Zulu, Zing and ReadyNow! are registered trademarks. Java and OpenJDK are trademarks of Oracle Corporation and/or its affiliated companies in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About V2COM

With more than 15 years of Internet of Things (IoT) experience and more than one million devices connected worldwide, V2COM provides a platform to turn products into intelligent connected devices. V2COM's technology accelerates IoT project deployments and their time-to-market. V2COM's core offerings and products serve as an operating system that removes the complexity of data protocols, sensors interfaces, security, microprocessors architecture, software application language and wireless connectivity to create seamless, device intelligence.