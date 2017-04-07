VA Conducting Blood Pump Availability Market Survey

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 07, 2017) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) New York Healthcare System, Manhattan campus released on Thursday, April 6 a sources sought notice for contractors able to provide it with blood pumps.

The North American Industry Classification Systems (NAICS) is 339112

The VA released this notice to gain knowledge of potential qualified sources and their size classification/socioeconomic status (e.g., service-disabled veteran owned small business, veteran owned small business, HUBZone, 8(a), small business, large business, etc.), relative to NAICS 339112.

Contractors able to provide the required blood pumps are invited to e-mail Michelle Sylva-Brown at Michelle.Sylva-Brown@va.gov by no later than 1:30 p.m. EST on Friday, April 7 with the following information:

Company/individual name

Capability statement, including examples of similar facilities for which company has provided services

DUNS Number

Address

Point of contact

Socio-economic category (e.g., SBVOSB, VOSB, 8(a), HUBZone, WOSB, EDWOSB, Small Business), and, if SDVOSB or VOSB, proof of VETBIZ certification

The contractor who receives this contract also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

