VA National Cemetery Administration Seeks SDVOSB Grounds Maintenance Services at Georgia National Cemetery

CANTON, GA--(Marketwired - January 20, 2017) - Following up on a previously released Sources Sought notice, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, National Cemetery Administration, released on Friday, January 20 a solicitation for a certified service-disabled veteran-owned small business to provide grounds maintenance services at Georgia National Cemetery.

Interested contractors must be able to provide all supervision, labor, equipment, tools, and supplies necessary to provide the grounds maintenance services as well as janitorial and other support services as needed.

The VA National Cemetery Administration has released this solicitation as 100 percent set aside for an SDVOSB. The North American Industry Classification code (NAICS) is 561730 Landscaping Services, and the Small Business Size Standard is $7.5 million.

The VA National Cemetery Administration will base its decision on past performance, technical qualifications, and price.

Responses are due by no later than 2 p.m. EST on or about February 10, 2017, and must be submitted through the Department of Veterans Affairs Electronic Management System (eCMS) Vendor Portal website. Interested contractors can register at the VA eCMS Vendor Portal website, https://www.vendorportal.ecms.va.gov.

The VA National Cemetery Administration will hold a site visit on February 2 at 9 a.m. for interested contractors. Contractors unable to attend this site visit are invited to take a self-guided tour at a different time.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

