VA Seeks Community-Based Outreach Clinical Services in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, NM--(Marketwired - February 22, 2017) - The Raymond G. Murphy New Mexico Veterans Affairs Health Care System (NMVAHCS), located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced on Wednesday, February 22 that it is looking for a contractor who can provide Contracted Community-Based Outreach Clinical (CCBOC) services. The contract would be for one base year and four option years.

The contractor must provide continuous primary and preventive medical care services, including tele-mental health services, for eligible veterans enrolled with the NMVAHCS. The contractor must have an office (or offices) in Las Vegas, New Mexico, which is where he or she must provide the CCBOC services.

The VA intends to issue a Firm Fixed-Price Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Businesses. The principle NAICS Code is 621498 Medical General Health Care, and the size standard is $20.5 million.

Responses must be e-mailed by no later than March 31, 2017 to Contract Specialist Trevor Hood at Trevor.Hood@va.gov.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

