VA Seeks Contractor to Provide Safe Haven Transitional Housing Services

SAN DIEGO, CA--(Marketwired - April 20, 2017) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) San Diego Healthcare System (VASDHS), Health Care for Homeless Veterans (HCHV) Program, issued a presolicitation notice on April 20 for a contractor to provide homeless veterans with transitional housing, with a goal of temporarily housing veterans while appointments, services, and referrals are in process to secure placement within the VHA community based on available housing programs or return to their residence.

The HCHV-Safe Haven Program is an essential and critical part of the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) and is vital for providing a gateway to VA and community supportive service for homeless veterans eligible for VA healthcare. The VA intends to award the contract to a contractor who can provide secure, appropriately monitored, temporary placement for veterans needing emergency residential placement near the VASDHS campus. The contractor also must provide transportation services, so the veterans can check into VASDHS and return to temporary residential placement with minimal barriers. No veteran can remain at the facility for longer than 180 days.

The contractor who receives the contract must provide case management, temporary housing and supportive services as appropriate, and all facilities, labor, supervision, supplies, materials, and assistance with transportation as required.

The VA requires the contractor who receives this contract to use the General Harm Reduction Program (GHRP) model of care. GHRP is a model of care that meets the individuals where they are at when determining an appropriate intervention to decrease substance use. This model of care does not stress abstinence unless this is the active desire of the client in receipt of services. The Harm Reduction philosophy hopes to encourage safer practices in regards to substance use such as; using clean needles, practicing safe sex, following up with medical and mental health care, attempting to increase safety while limiting harm. Any type of theoretical and evidenced based practice that helps reduce harm to an individual is considered harm reduction.

Harm reduction in a transitional housing environment focuses on having highly trained staff that are able to understand the difference between abstinence-based substance abuse treatment and reduction of substance use. The veteran will be required to work with case management staff to develop a plan of care that will effectively help him or her move toward permanent housing. Individuals in a transitional housing harm reduction program will not be discharged for being intoxicated, continued substance use, or an inability to comply with psychiatric medication treatment.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

