VA Seeks Pyxis Med-station and Smart Remote Manager

LEAVENWORTH, KS--(Marketwired - April 14, 2017) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), VISN 15 Contracting Office, announced on Friday, April 14 plans to release a brand specific commercial solicitation for the purchase of a Pyxis Med-station and Smart Remote Manager for the Kansas City VAMC new Community-Based Outreach Clinic (CBOC).

The NAICS code is 339112 with a size standard of 1,000 employees. The VA is setting aside this opportunity for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses (SDVOSBs).

The VA will release a full solicitation in the next couple of days, and responses will be due by on or about April 20.

The point of contact for the opportunity is Contracting Specialist Larry Zaritz at larry.zaritz@va.gov.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

