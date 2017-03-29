VA Seeks SDVOSB for Hampton VA Medical Center National Cemetery

HAMPTON, VA--(Marketwired - March 29, 2017) - The Department of Veteran Affairs, National Cemetery Administration, (NCA) released on March 29 a presolicitation notice in which it indicated a need for a qualified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) to provide all equipment, parts, materials, labor, and supervision necessary to raise, realign, reset, and clean headstones; renovate turf with sod; and remove existing overgrown hedge and replace with new hedge planting at the Hampton VA Medical Center National Cemetery.

Interested and capable SDVOSB contractors must submit a proposal via the Department of Veterans Affairs vendor portal website, https://www.vendorportal.ecms.va.gov. All responses are due by no later than April 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. EDT.

Contractors with questions can submit them to Contracting Officer Joselito Roman at Joselito.Roman@va.gov

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

