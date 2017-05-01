VA Seeks SDVOSB to Conduct Lead-Based Paint Survey

NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - May 01, 2017) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Nashville Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (VAMC), released on Monday, May 1 a presolicitation synopsis outlining a requirement to source a lead-based paint survey.

The VA is interested in awarding the contract to a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that can conduct a lead-based paint survey on the interior and exterior of the VAMC Environmental Management Service.

Contract requirements include sampling, laboratory analysis, labeling positive results, conducting update meetings, and preparing a comprehensive report.

The NAICS code is 541620, Environmental Consulting Services. The small business size standard is $15 Million.

The VA anticipates awarding a firm fixed-price contract. The point of contact for this opportunity is Contract Specialist David Milner, who can be reached via email at david.milner@va.gov.

The contractor who receives this contract must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

