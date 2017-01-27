VA Seeks SDVOSB to Provide Air Compressor

BRONX, NY--(Marketwired - January 27, 2017) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN 2), released on Friday, January 27 a sources sought notice in which it indicated plans to research qualified Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Businesses (SDVOSBs), capable of providing part number BAM06H, 4-stage breathing air compressor, manufactured by Makoa or equal.

If able to provide an equal brand, the contractor must provide specification sheet of suggested alternate part.

The applicable NAICS Code is 333912, with a Small Business size standard of 1,000 employees.

Interested and capable SDVOSBs must e-mail Contract Specialist Gina Blum at gina.blum@va.gov by no later than January 30, 2017 with the following information:

Company name

Socio-economic category (must be an SDVOSB)

Address (including city, state, and ZIP code)

DUNS Number

Point of contact name, phone number, and e-mail address

Available part to provide

The VA, after collecting this information, will decide whether or not it can issue a competitive solicitation for this procurement.

To receive the contract, if the VA issues a solicitation, contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

US Federal Contractor Registration, the world's largest third-party government registration firm, completes the required Registrations on behalf of its clients. It also makes available information about opportunities like this, as well as training on how to locate, research, and respond to opportunities.

For more information, to get started with a SAM registration, or to learn more about how US Federal Contractor Registration can help your business succeed, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.

We also help qualified contractor complete the certification necessary to be deemed an SDVOSB by the U.S. Small Business Administration. We collect the required information, complete the paperwork, submit it on behalf of the business, and work directly with the SBA to help the business earn this certification.

We also make available for our clients and for contracting officers our proprietary Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS). Our Advanced Federal Procurement Data Search (AFPDS) gives you in one place instant bid notifications, bid proposal prospecting, and information about government procurement officers. We make this search tool available to clients, as part of our commitment to helping each and every USFCR client succeed and thrive as a government contractor.

For contracting officers, the AFPDS gives them in one place access to a database of available contractors and also a place to post information about opportunities. Contracting officers get free access to AFPDS. We also provide interested contracting officers a list of contractors who may be able to provide a service and/or product that they need.

To learn more about how we can help you succeed as a government contractor, call 877-252-2700, ext. 1.