VA Seeks SDVOSB to Provide Renovation and Construction Services

FORT WAYNE, IN--(Marketwired - March 08, 2017) - The U.S. Veterans Administration (VA) Northern Indiana Health Care System updated on March 8 a previously released solicitation for a contractor who can renovate and upgrade patient areas at its Northern Indiana Health Care System.

The applicable North American Industry Classification Code (NAICS) for this procurement is 236220, Commercial and Institutional Building, with a small business size of $36.5. The VA expects the magnitude of the project to be between $5 million and $10 million, and it intends to award a firm fixed-price contract.

The VA is interested only in certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) contractors, and interested contractors, if awarded the contract, must furnish all tools, equipment, material, permits, labor, and supervision necessary to accomplish the work, as detailed below:

Completely renovate approximately 22,980 square feet of existing space on the fourth floor of Building 1, on the Fort Wayne Campus of the Veterans Affairs Northern Indiana Health Care System, which must accommodate medical and surgical private patient rooms and an Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

Create 26 private patient rooms, 4-ICU rooms, on-call room, consultation rooms, offices, soiled/clean rooms, medication rooms, nourishment rooms, staff lounges, conferences area, storage, and rooms for other uses

The contractor who receives the award, according to the VA, will have 420 days to complete the project, once receiving the Notice to Proceed. Work must take place between 7 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays. If the contractor cannot meet the required period of performance, he or she must request additional time (and provide a justification) to the contracting officer.

Prior to commencing work, the contractor receiving the award must provide proof that an OSHA-certified competent person with 30-hour OSHA certification will maintain be onsite when general or subcontractors are present, and make sure that all general or subcontractor employees have completed the 10-hour OSHA-certified Construction Safety course.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

