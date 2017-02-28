VA Seeks Services at Rhinelander National Veterans Burial Grounds

CASSIAN, WI--(Marketwired - February 28, 2017) - The Veterans Administration (VA) National Cemetery Administration re-released on February 28 a solicitation for a service-disabled veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) to provide services at the Rhinelander National Veterans Burial Grounds in Wisconsin.

The VA intends to award a firm-fixed price contract to provide the design-build services necessary to purchase and install lawn crypts, columbarium niches, and cremain plots. The contractor who receives the contract also must provide landscaping, irrigation, drainage, and site furnishing services for the Rural Initiative project located at the Rhinelander National Veterans Burial Ground, opposite Union Grove Cemetery.

In full, the scope of the project is to provide master plans, and design-build services to completely prepare site for construction operations, including master plans, design-build services for demolition and removal of existing structures, alterations, grading, building construction, landscape walls, roads, curbs, signage, installation of pre-placed double depth concrete crypts, columbarium, oversize vaults, private vaults, in-ground cremain plots, installation of niche covers and memorial walls, utilities, storm drainage system, fencing, pedestrian paving, landscape planting and turf, site furnishings, electrical, mechanical, irrigation, entrance feature, and certain other items.

The VA, in its solicitation, announced its intention to evaluate proposals using the Best Value Continuum process, in accordance with FAR 15.101-1 Tradeoff Process. The VA will invite the top three firms to participate in Phase Two of the design-build selection process, after which these three firms must submit one technical and one price proposal.

The VA estimates the magnitude of construction to be between $2 million and $5 million; will require the contractor who receives the contract to complete work within 540 days of receiving a notice to proceed; and the relevant NAICS Code is 237990 for Commercial and Institutional Building Construction, with a small business size standard of $36.5 million. All interested contractors must ensure that their firms have the ability to provide a bid guarantee and 100 percent Performance and Payment Bonds.

Contractors capable of and interested in providing the required services must e-mail Contract Specialist Arlene Davis at arlene.davis@va.gov by no later than March 30, 2017.

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

