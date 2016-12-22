VA Seeks Sources for Combined Biomedical Maintenance

CLARKSBURG, WV--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released on December 22 a sources sought notice (number VA24517N0039) for contractors interested in and capable of providing a total equipment maintenance management program at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

This program must include, at a minimum, preventative maintenance and repair services, parts, labor, travel, payment processing including cost overrun protection, technical assistance, statistical repair information, and software updates and support.

The VA invites contractors to respond via GSA E-Buy with company name, DUNS number, size status, FSS Schedule (if applicable), proof of accreditation, contact name, e-mail address, and telephone number. Responses are due by no later than 2 p.m. EST on January 5, 2017.

For more information, e-mail Contract Specialist George Sherrina at George.sherrin@va.gov.

To receive the contract, contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

