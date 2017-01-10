VA Seeks Sources for Parking Spaces in Decatur

DECATUR, GA--(Marketwired - January 10, 2017) - The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Atlanta VA Medical Center released on Tuesday, January 10 a sources sought notice for 99 surface and/or garage parking spaces in the following delineated area:

North: Commerce Drive/GA 155

South: E. Ponce de Leon Avenue

East: N. Candler Street

West: Church Street

The Medical Center is located at 1670 Clairmont Road in Decatur, and the VA wants to lease the 99 spaces (which includes four handicapped-accessible parking spaces) for up to 10 years, with at least a five-year fixed lease. Offerors must provide evidence that properties are outside the 100-year flood plain, and the space must be available for occupancy by March 1, 2017.

The VA seeks a full-service lease – with all utility, services, and maintenance costs included in rent – and the parking spaces must be within walking distance of the VAMC. The VA also intends to pay no more than the fair market rate for the spaces.

Contractors interested in leasing the parking spaces to the VAMC must submit by no later than January 20, 2017 at 4 p.m. EST, the following information:

Building name, address, and age

Number of spaces available

Location of the spaces

Date of spaces availability to commence tenant improvements

Proximity to public transportation

Information on building ownership

Name of firm

Name of contact person

Contact information (e.g., address, phone and fax numbers, and e-mail address)

Submit all responses by e-mail to Tommy L. Brown at tommy.brown@va.gov.

To receive the contract contractors must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

