VA Seeks Sources to Provide Patient Care Transmitter with Locking Clamp

HOUSTON, TX--(Marketwired - February 20, 2017) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) released on February 20 a sources sought notice for contractors capable of and interested in providing the Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center in Houston with a Patient Care Transmitter with Locking Clamp (262KHz), RF Technologies part number 9450-4262.

The VA released this sources sought notice to gain knowledge of potential qualified sources and their size classifications (Service-Disabled/Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB/VOSB), HubZone, 8(a), small, small disadvantaged, woman-owned small business, FSS/GSA contract schedule holders, or large business) relative to NAICS Code 339112, Surgical and Medical Instrument Manufacturing. After reviewing responses, the VA will decide if it will release a solicitation.

E-mail questions and responses to kever.swafford@va.gov by no later than 11:30 CST on February 24. Responses must include the following information:

Capability statement of no more than five pages that demonstrates how the company has the supervision, facilities, labor, and experience to provide the required equipment

Past performance performing this services to the VA, other government (federal or state) agency, or a private facility

Availability to provide the equipment (by when company can deliver it)

Physical address

Business size and socio-economic status

If business is large or small, and, if small, if it qualifies as a small, emerging business, or small disadvantaged business (if disadvantaged, specify under which disadvantaged group and if company is certified under Section 8(a) of the Small Business Act)

If business is a certified HubZone firm, woman-owned or -operated business, SDVOSB, and/or VOSB

DUNS number

The subject line of response e-mail must read "Attention: Safeplace WanderGuard Transmitter Purchase VA256-17-N-0351."

To receive the contract, contractors also must be registered with the System for Award Management (SAM) database, and have as part of the Registration all current Representations and Certifications.

