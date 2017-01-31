Vacatia and TravelingMom Announce Partnership

Working together to assist guests and improve family travel

SAN FRANCISCO, CA and GREENWICH, CT--(Marketwired - January 31, 2017) - Vacatia, the resort marketplace for vacationing families and friends, and TravelingMom, the leading family travel content and influencer network, announced today the formalization of their partnership. Vacatia is designating TravelingMom and its network as "Vacatia Recommended" and will be referring its guests to TravelingMom's family travel and destination content. TravelingMom is developing select family travel content specifically for Vacatia and acting as a social marketing partner. The organizations are working together on numerous co-marketing activities.

Vacatia's resort rental marketplace offers real-time listings, instant booking, and guest care for resort residences, which combine the space of a home with the services of a hotel. Vacatia has grown rapidly since its public launch in November 2015, now offering rentals at 600+ handpicked resorts in 29 leisure destinations across North America:

Florida (Orlando, Miami, Daytona Beach, Destin, Panama City, Pensacola)

Caribbean (Aruba, Bahamas, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico)

Colorado (Aspen, Breckenridge, Steamboat Springs, Vail)

Mexico (Cabo San Lucas, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta)

Hawaii (Maui, Big Island, Kauai, Oahu)

Phoenix/Scottsdale, AZ

Myrtle Beach, SC

Lake Tahoe, CA

Gulf Shores, AL

Las Vegas, NV

Park City, UT

Branson, MO

Whistler, BC

"We are very happy to partner with TravelingMom. Our missions are nearly identical, as we both care deeply about making family vacation decision-makers lives easier, and therefore, family vacations better" said Caroline Shin, CEO and Co-Founder of Vacatia. "We already see guests, whom we refer to as 'Chief Vacation Officers', consulting and respecting the authenticity of the deep local knowledge TravelingMom shares. We believe our guests will benefit greatly by Vacatia and TravelingMom working even more closely together."

TravelingMom has 70+ prolific writers/influencers, and the authority that comes from ongoing extensive family travel. TravelingMom influences a community of 1.1 million+ highly motivated family travel decision makers through its network of affiliated web sites, and a trusted social presence across a dozen platforms, most notably Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram, Twitter, and Google+.

"We are pleased to formalize our relationship with Vacatia. Our extended community of TravelingMom followers has expressed interest in resort residence rentals as an accommodation alternative to hotels or renting private homes," said Kim Orlando, Founder of TravelingMom. "Vacatia is a unique travel company 100% focused on serving the needs of the family travel audience. That attention to detail shows in their service. We also appreciate being consulted for our perspective on possible enhancements."

Vacatia's handpicked resort residences, ranging from studio to five bedrooms with family rooms and kitchens, compare very favorably to booking adjoining hotel rooms for family and group vacations. There is space to spend time together, and for time apart, and nearly half of the time resort residences actually cost less than comparable local hotel rooms. By popular demand, Vacatia recently added the ability for guests to hold select bookings for 72 hours while they sort out logistical details with their traveling group. Vacatia has also just launched a "Family & Friends" membership program.

TravelingMom recently launched its redesigned web site, to better support both family decision makers and marketing partners. TravelingMom's social media takeovers, #TMOM Twitter chats (which regularly hit 10 million impressions in an hour), and Instagram promotions are among the family travel community's most active.

About Vacatia

Vacatia is the resort marketplace for vacationing families and friends. Our mission is to make family vacations better and to help family resorts thrive. We make it easy for guests to find and instantly book their perfect resort residence, combining the space of a home and the services of a hotel. Vacatia provides real-time rental listings, large photos, floor plans, and detailed resort information, supported by Vacatia Guest Care and multiple flexible payment options. Vacatia works with 600+ select professionally managed resorts and resort residence owners at leading hospitality, vacation ownership (timeshare) and premier independent resorts. No private homes or hotels allowed! Vacatia also partners with select brands to operate vacation ownership marketplaces. Vacatia is a member of the American Resort Development Association (ARDA) and the Family Travel Association, is venture-backed, was founded in 2013, and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About TravelingMom

TravelingMom is the leading family travel content and influencer network, and a multi-platform media company. The TravelingMom Influencer Network is a vibrant, supportive community of travel writers and social media influencers who are moms and grandmoms, sisters, daughters, and significant others. TravelingMom has one mission: To make the travel experience easier and more enjoyable for moms. In 2016, TravelingMom was named to Parents Magazine's "50 Best of the Web". TravelingMom also operates TravelingDad and SheBuysCars. TravelingMom, founded by Kim Orlando in 2006, is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.