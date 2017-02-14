Valcartier infantry in Newfoundland and Labrador

VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 14, 2017) -

Roughly 600 soldiers from the 5th Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group, Valcartier, Quebec, are taking part in CASTOR BORÉAL, a winter warfare training exercise at 5 Wing Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador, from February 10 to 18, 2017.

During the training, the troops will test their ability to defend a strategic site. A major attack and defence simulation will take place at Goose Bay Airport. Mock enemy troops will parachute in, and friendly troops will take position to defend the airport in order to maintain operations.

"This rapid deployment exercise in a subarctic climate will test the agility and battle inoculation of our soldiers during winter warfare operations. It will also test the interoperability skills of participating units. I would like to emphasize the importance of the Royal Canadian Air Force's support during our operations. It serves as an excellent example of the synchronization of military capabilities and teamwork."

Lieutenant-Colonel Jean-Christian Marquis

Commanding Officer, 1st Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment

During a winter warfare exercise, soldiers have to train in a variety of environments to be ready for any type of mission. This is the reason behind Exercise CASTOR BORÉAL, where troops face the various physical, psychological and logistical challenges of a harsh winter climate.

Driving snowmobiles, putting up a bivouac, conducting foot and mechanized patrols (short and long range), and carrying out winter combat operations are only a few examples of the manoeuvres conducted by the troops.

The concepts practiced include defending a complex hot spot, synchronizing air support for land operations, and leading, coordinating and planning a mission.

The exercise will also include joint operations with the Canadian Rangers and officers of the Polish army.

5 Wing supports military training for the Canadian Armed Forces, its allies and NORAD. It provides effective training facilities, adaptable infrastructures and a unique, austere and challenging training environment to deployed military units.

One CH-146 Griffon helicopter from the 444th Combat Support Squadron

One CH-146 Griffon helicopter from the 430th Tactical Helicopter Squadron

One CC-130 Hercules aircraft from the 436th Transport Squadron

One CC-150 Polaris aircraft from the 437th Transport Squadron

