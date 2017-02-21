Valcartier Infantry Practising in Mauricie

VALCARTIER, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Feb. 21, 2017) -

Nearly 300 soldiers mostly from 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment, are in the Shawinigan area to conduct an exercise from February 19 to 23, 2017. In addition to dealing with the various physical, psychological and logistical challenges of the cold climate, these infantrymen will practice various maneuvers in order to allow them to retain their abilities to operate on all types of terrain.

Quote

"Exercise RAFALE BLANCHE aims to expose the members of the 2nd Battalion to the challenges posed by maneuvers carried out in a winter climate in unfamiliar places. The Exercise also allows us to apply our tactics in complex terrain. I thank the citizens of the region for their warm welcome and invite them to come and meet the soldiers throughout the exercise, and more specifically, on February 22nd in the beginning of the afternoon at the Grandes-Piles Community Center."

Lieutenant-Colonel Philippe Bourque, Commanding Officer of the 2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment, and of the Citadelle of Québec

Quick Facts

On the morning of February 18, troops from 2nd Battalion, Royal 22 e Régiment, conducted a simulation of an assault on the Lac-à-la-Tortue aerodrome which, in the training scenario, was a key location to be taken from the enemy.

Régiment, conducted a simulation of an assault on the Lac-à-la-Tortue aerodrome which, in the training scenario, was a key location to be taken from the enemy. Beginning at 8:00 AM on February 22, 2nd Battalion infantry soldiers will attack troops occupying a cliff at the Grandes-Piles Village du bûcheron, in order to clear the enemy's most likely axis of advance.

From 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM on February 22, an open house activity for the public will be held outside the Grandes-Piles Community Center. Residents of the area will be able to meet the soldiers there and examine their weapons (e.g. C7A1 assault rifles) and the military vehicles used by the troops (e.g. light armoured vehicles).

On February 24, approximately 80 colleagues from 3rd Battalion, Royal 22 e Régiment, will be in Shawinigan, where they will climb and rappel down the tower at the Cité de l'énergie. The purpose of these manoeuvres is to maintain the soldiers' insertion and extraction skills in complex urban terrain.

Régiment, will be in Shawinigan, where they will climb and rappel down the tower at the Cité de l'énergie. The purpose of these manoeuvres is to maintain the soldiers' insertion and extraction skills in complex urban terrain. Blank ammunition and pyrotechnics will be used during the exercise. Appropriate safety measures and environmental regulations will be applied.

Related Links

2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment, Web page

2nd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment, Facebook page

3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment, Web page

3rd Battalion, Royal 22e Régiment, Facebook page