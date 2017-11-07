Valencia Increases Size of Private Placement

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 7, 2017) -

Valencia Ventures Inc. (NEX:VVI.H) ("Valencia" or the "Company") intends to increase the size of the non-brokered private placement financing that it announced on November 3 to up to 1,428,571 Valencia common shares at a price of $0.14 per share for gross proceeds of up to $200,000.

Closing of the financing is expected to occur on or about November 10, 2017. The shares to be issued by Valencia will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Completion of the financing is subject to a number of conditions including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Valencia intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and to identify and pursue opportunities to reactivate its business.

About Valencia Ventures Inc.

Valencia is a Canadian resource company with common shares that trade on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VVI.H".

Forward Looking Information - Cautionary Statement

This press release contains "forward looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information includes without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the private placement, the use of proceeds of the private placement and the Company's ability to identify business opportunities and reactivate its business. Generally, forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; the actual results of current exploration activities; other risks of the mining industry and the risks described in the public disclosure documents of the Company. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

