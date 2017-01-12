Valener and Gaz Metro Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2017 Results

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Valener Inc. ("Valener") (TSX:VNR)(TSX:VNR.PR.A) and Gaz Métro Limited Partnership ("Gaz Métro") plan to announce their first quarter 2017 results on Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET).

A conference call to discuss the firm's results will be held at 1:00 p.m. (ET) and will be open to the public.

Dial-in: 647-788-4922 or toll-free 877-223-4471

Webcast: accessible under "Events and presentations" in the "Investors" section of Valener's web site

Replay: A replay of the call will be available for 30 days at 416-621-4642 or toll-free at 800-585-8367 (access code: 40885898). The webcast will be available for 365 days on Valener's web site.

Overview of Valener

Valener is a widely held public company that serves as the investment vehicle in Gaz Métro. Through its investment in Gaz Métro, Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Québec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Gaz Métro's growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Québec alongside Gaz Métro. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and under the "VNR.PR.A" symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

Overview of Gaz Métro

With more than $7 billion in assets, Gaz Métro is a leading energy provider. It is the largest natural gas distribution company in Québec, where its network of over 10,000 km of underground pipelines serves more than 300 municipalities and more than 200,000 customers. Gaz Métro is also present in Vermont, where it has more than 310,000 customers. There, it operates in the electricity production market and the electricity and natural gas distribution market. Gaz Métro is actively involved in developing and operating innovative, promising energy projects, including natural gas as fuel, liquefied natural gas as a replacement for higher emission-producing energies, the production of wind power and the development of biomethane. Gaz Métro is a major energy sector player that takes the lead in responding to the needs of its customers, regions and municipalities, local organizations, and communities while also satisfying the expectations of its Partners (GMi and Valener) and employees. www.gazmetro.com

