Valener Shareholders Approve all Resolutions Submitted at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - March 21, 2017) - Valener Inc. ("Valener") (TSX:VNR) (TSX:VNR.PR.A) is pleased to announce that the two resolutions proposed, i.e. the resolution for the election of directors and the resolution for the appointment of KPMG LLP, have all been adopted at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders that was held today.

Election of directors

Each of the five nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 8, 2017 were elected as directors of Valener. The results of the votes cast are as follows:

Name Votes For % Votes Withheld % Mary-Ann Bell 9,799,064 98.98 100,653 1.02 François Gervais 9,785,653 98.85 114,064 1.15 Gwen Klees 9,746,919 98.46 152,798 1.54 Pierre Monahan 9,777,345 98.76 122,372 1.24 Serge Régnier 9,775,361 98.74 124,356 1.26

The Board of Directors of Valener has re-appointed Mr. Pierre Monahan as Chairman of the Board and has appointed the five directors as members of the Audit Committee. The Board of Directors also re-appointed Mr. François Gervais as Chairman of the Audit Committee.

About Valener

Valener is a widely held public company that serves as the investment vehicle in Gaz Métro. Through its investment in Gaz Métro, Valener offers its shareholders a solid investment in a diversified and largely regulated energy portfolio in Quebec and Vermont. As a strategic partner, Valener, on the one hand, contributes to Gaz Métro's growth, and on the other, invests in wind power production in Quebec alongside Gaz Métro. Valener favours energy sources and uses that are innovative, clean, competitive and profitable. Valener's common and preferred shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the "VNR" symbol for common shares and under the "VNR.PR.A" symbol for Series A preferred shares. www.valener.com

