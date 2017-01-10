Valens GroWorks Closes Final Tranche of Offering

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) -

Valens GroWorks Corp. (CSE:VGW) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of an additional 1,158,614 units (the "Units") for proceeds of $753,100, the second and final tranche of the non-brokered private placement first announced on November 30, 2016. The Company raised a total of $1,399,575 at a price of $0.65 per Unit (the "Offering"). The financing was oversubscribed by $99,575. Insiders subscribed for an aggregate of 644,461 Units in this tranche.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for security upgrades, equipment purchases and debt repayment by wholly-owned subsidiary Valens Agritech Ltd., and to supplement general working capital.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the amount permitted by the policies of the CSE. Closing of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the CSE. All securities issued pursuant to this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Valens GroWorks Corp.

The Company recently completed the acquisition of Valens Agritech Ltd. ("VAL"). VAL is a biotechnology company based in the Okanagan Valley of British Columbia, focused on cannabis cultivation and research, with assets and improvements that include a state-of-the-art 17,000 square foot R&D facility located in Kelowna, British Columbia.

VAL has scheduled a final inspection to take place this week, under its application for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer's Licence (including the activities of cultivation, production (extraction), packaging, possession, sale, transportation, delivery and research), by the Regional Inspectorate of the Office of Controlled Substances of Health Canada, expected to be a three day process.

Post-licensing, Valens anticipates participation in several clinical trial programs researching the efficacy of medical cannabis for certain indications, and is seeking to capture a broad spectrum of medical marijuana users, as well as recreational users once legalized.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

VALENS GROWORKS CORP.

Robert van Santen, Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary statements

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. We seek safe harbor.