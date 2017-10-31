Validian Provides Update On Strategic Partnerships

OTTAWA, ON--(Marketwired - Oct 31, 2017) - Validian Corp. ( OTCQB : VLDI), a leading innovator in cyber-security technology, is pleased to provide an update on the status of its discussions and negotiations with a number of large corporations for strategic partnerships.

The recent news reports of a series of successful, major cyber attacks specifically targeting Equifax, Deloitte and HBO, and the successful global cyber attacks earlier this year, have resulted in almost incalculable damage. However, collectively, these attacks have had the following positive impacts on our negotiations:

a recognition and acknowledgement by the victims of these attacks that they have no current ability to prevent these attacks and the resulting damage. Even the most sophisticated implementations of end-to-end encryption, including Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.1, Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and/or Pretty Good Privacy (PGP), and of the latest versions of smart firewalls, intrusion prevention systems and anti-virus and anti-malware, are not able to prevent these attacks; and





a fear by the large corporations with whom we are negotiating that they may be next to be specifically targeted and that none of them have the means to withstand such a cyber attack or protect themselves or their customers from the potential catastrophic results.





During our discussions and negotiations, these large corporations have deepened their understanding of the critical difference between the other cyber security approaches and Validian's radically innovative approach, which in summary is:

other cyber security technologies each try to limit (which they call prevention), a particular type of breach. However, these cyber security technologies do not work together seamlessly so there are gaps between them that are exploited. Once a breach inevitably occurs then corporate, customer and/or partner data is at risk of improper access or theft.





conversely, Validian assumes there will always be a breach and/or there already is a breach and protects the complete life cycle of data seamlessly during transport, storage and usage against all forms of intrusion, impersonation and interception even if the host device, server, data base, network, operating system or OSI stack has already been compromised by known or unknown cyber attacks including but not limited to intrusion and improper internal or external access, impersonation, spoofing, phishing, man-in-the-middle, man-in-the-browser, ransomware, zero-day vulnerabilities, malware and viruses.





Furthermore, these ongoing discussions and exchanges of information have enabled each large corporation to identify internally which area of operations it wants to focus on Validian-enabling first. As a result, we now have several large corporations each focusing on one of the following areas:

mobile messaging and social media

automotive connectivity

e-commerce

electronic payments

ride sharing

the Internet of Things





"We are pleased with the progress of discussions and the level of interest of each large corporation in arranging a strategic partnership with us. These discussions and negotiations are continuing into November, with the structure of a strategic partnership now ranging from licensing to exclusive rights in a particular market sector to acquisition," commented Bruce Benn, Chief Executive Officer of Validian.

About Validian Corporation

Validian Corporation (OTCQB VLDI) is a leading innovator in cybersecurity technology that encompasses and seamlessly protects applications and the complete life cycle of data within its virtual closed systems, providing secure access, retrieval, transfer, receipt, storage and usage of digital information on all devices, operating systems and technology platforms regardless of any type of known or unknown cyberattack or vulnerability or if the host device or network has been hacked or improperly accessed, infected with viruses or malware, or otherwise compromised. Validian technology enables the next generation of secure Mobile Messaging and Communications, Cloud Computing, Cloud Storage, Distributed Computing and Web Application and WebPortal Access and Usage, Software Defined Networking, the Internet of Things and SCADA, for computers, servers, data bases, intelligent sensors, tablets and SmartPhones on wired, wireless and mobile networks.

The Company provides solutions that can be customized to the client's business process to ensure end-to-end authenticity, integrity and custody of high value digital assets. Validian is a U.S. public company with offices in the U.S. and Canada. Visit www.Validian.com for more information on its digital asset solutions.

