Valterra Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 27, 2017) - Valterra Resource Corporation ("Valterra") (TSX VENTURE:VQA)(OTCQB:VRSCF) announces that it has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants to purchase an aggregate 4,200,000 common shares. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of five years and are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Valterra

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for Valterra's mineral property located in British Columbia. Valterra is focused on early stage properties with the potential to host large deposits, in regions with excellent infrastructure.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Lawrence Page, Q.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.