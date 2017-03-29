Valued Enghouse Interactive Customer, HarborOne Bank, to Speak at Enterprise Connect

New England-based bank to speak on how Enghouse has helped elevate their Skype-enabled contact center

PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - Mar 29, 2017) - Enghouse Interactive today announced that Wayne Dunn, CTO and SVP, HarborOne Bank, a Massachusetts-based retail bank, will be a guest panelist at Enterprise Connect 2017 for a session on March 29th at 3:15pm entitled "Case Studies: Contact Center Strategies for Skype for Business Deployments." The session will be moderated by Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst of McGee-Smith Analytics, and will discuss use-case scenarios of Microsoft Skype for Business-based contact center deployments.

With an emphasis on providing the best customer service to their customers across 14 branches in the Massachusetts area, HarborOne was in dire need of a system that seamlessly integrated into their unified communication system, Skype for Business.

"The integration into Skype for Business allows our call center agents to communicate effectively with employees throughout our various bank locations, ultimately enabling them to assist our customers better," said Wayne Dunn,.

One of the main reasons they initially chose Enghouse solutions as their contact center software is the way it integrates into Skype for Business. Since their deployment, the seamless collaboration between internal employees all using one singular system has drastically improved their ability to transfer knowledge in real-time all while providing an optimal customer experience.

"HarborOne and Enghouse have developed an exceptionally strong relationship over the past year not only in terms of how they have approached implementation, but also through the strength of their platform," Dunn continued. "They have provided us with technology that delivers a streamlined approach to the contact center unlike anything I have seen in the past 30 years. We can take care of our customers quicker and have seen a drastic increase in our overall service level, ultimately improving the overall relationship between HarborOne and our valued customers.

"We look forward to continue working with Enghouse in the future as we move forward to grow this platform and add incremental features and functionality that will help us better service our customers."

SESSION DETAILS

TITLE: Case Studies: Contact Center Strategies for Skype for Business Deployments

MODERATOR: Sheila McGee-Smith, President & Principal Analyst, McGee-Smith Analytics

PANELISTS: Wayne Dunn, SVP/CTO, HarborOne Bank; Patti Barne, Telecommunications Technology Services Manager, 7-Eleven

LOCATION: Sun A, Gaylord Palms, Orlando, FL

DATE: Wednesday, March 29, 2017

TIME: 3:15pm - 4:00pm

About HarborOne

With $2.2 billion in assets, HarborOne Bank is the largest co-operative bank in New England. HarborOne serves the financial needs of consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout southeastern Massachusetts through its network of 14 full-service branches, two limited service branches, a commercial loan office in Providence, Rhode Island, and a residential lending office in Westford, Massachusetts. The Bank also provides a range of educational services through "HarborOne U," with classes on small business, financial literacy and personal enrichment at two campuses located adjacent to its Brockton and Mansfield locations. HarborOne is the parent company of Merrimack Mortgage, LLC, a full-service mortgage lender with 34 offices in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine, and also does business in five additional states.

About Enghouse Interactive

Enghouse Interactive (www.enghouseinteractive.com) delivers technology and expertise to maximize the value of every customer interaction. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of customer interaction management solutions. Core technologies include contact center, attendant console, predictive outbound dialer, knowledge management, IVR and call recording solutions that support any telephony environment, on premise or in the cloud. Enghouse Interactive has thousands of customers worldwide, supported by a global network of partners and more than 800 dedicated staff across the company's international operations.

Enghouse Interactive is a subsidiary of Enghouse Systems Limited, a software and services company traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "ENGH." Founded in 1984, Enghouse Systems is a consistently profitable company, which has grown both organically and through the acquisition of well-regarded specialists including AndTek, Arc, CosmoCom, Datapulse, IAT, IT Sonix, Presence Technology, Reitek, Safeharbor, Syntellect, Telrex, Trio, Voxtron and Zeacom. Learn more at http://www.enghouseinteractive.com/.