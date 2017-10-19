Van der Pop to launch branded cannabis with WeedMD in November 2017

First female-focused brand to launch cannabis in Canada; celebrating with Women & Weed speaker series Nov. 7

TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - October 19, 2017) - Van der Pop (VdP), North America's leading female-focused cannabis brand, is pleased to announce its two branded strains of cannabis will be available for purchase by the end of November, in partnership with WeedMD, a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis in Canada, through the WeedMD website. VdP will offer two different strains exclusively to patients registered through the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) system. Van der Pop will celebrate the launch with the inaugural 'Van der Pop Presents: Women & Weed' event on Nov. 7 in Toronto, providing an engaging, educational afternoon for women, focused on a variety of cannabis-related topics. The event was created as a result of a large-scale North American survey undertaken by Van der Pop in August 2017, unearthing beliefs and perceptions surrounding cannabis held by the 1500 women consulted. Results from the ground-breaking survey will also be unveiled and discussed.

True to VdP's aim to provide beautifully designed products and experiences to consumers, the strains will be available as part of a limited edition kit that will feature each strain in childproof packaging, two sleek Miren jars for airtight, UV-protected storage, VdP rolling papers and other welcome goodies. The launch will be marked with a free speaker's series called Van der Pop Presents: Women & Weed on Tuesday, November 7, focused on topics and issues in the cannabis industry specifically as they relate to women, featuring keynote speakers Tahira Rehmatullah (former GM of Marley Natural), Barinder Rasode (CEO, NICHE Canada), Olivia Harris (CCO, LEVO) and more, hosted by April Pride (founder of Van der Pop). Van der Pop will also partner with a brand-new group called High, The Collective, to present one of the panels. The Van der Pop study surveyed more than 1500 women across North America and focused on their experiences with the current cannabis landscape, attitudes, perceptions, behaviours and expectations about the future of the industry as it adapts to growing legalization.

"I am thrilled to finally release this collaboration. Our goal is to provide a consistent, beautiful experience for women that addresses their therapeutic needs. We're confident that these carefully-chosen, grown and cultivated strains will fit in perfectly with the rest of our Van der Pop offerings," said Pride. "The launch kit is the cherry on top of this partnership with WeedMD, and I'm so looking forward to our November event. It's going to be an insightful, exciting day speaking on a whole host of cannabis-related issues with an incredible lineup of accomplished women."

The Study

Significant findings include the fact that, while 6 out of 10 female cannabis consumers search online for cannabis related info, only 26% feel like they have a go-to resource. As well, nearly 7 in 10 women who either consume cannabis or are interested in doing so, feel there is a negative stigma associated with cannabis consumption, relatively consistent across legal, medicinal and pre-legalization states in the US, as well as in Canada. The conclusion that women have a thirst for accurate, specific information about cannabis led to the creation of the innovative Women & Weed event, to help guide women through the cannabis space and create an opportunity to connect with like-minded consumers.

Event Details

Van der Pop Presents: Women & Weed (Nov. 7 at The Addisons Residence, 2 to 6:45 p.m.): will feature prominent speakers such as Olivia Harris (CCO LEVO), Tahira Rehmatullah (former GM of Marley Natural), Barinder Rasode (CEO, NICHE Canada), marijuana maven Irie Selkirk, Brandi Leifso (Evio Beauty Group), Michelle Bilodeau (High, the Collective) and Tokyo Smoke's own Odessa Paloma Parker (Head of Content) and Berkeley Poole (Creative Director). The series will be hosted by Van der Pop founder April Pride, and will be free for 100 women to attend with advance registration here. Speakers will cover topics such as design, fashion and creativity in the cannabis industry, wellness, the medical perspective, and unique challenges and opportunities that female entrepreneurs and employees face in the industry. High, The Collective, a brand-new group formed by Michelle Bilodeau, Sue Kuruvilla, Deanne Moser and Chrissy Roebuck, will co-present the entrepreneur-focused segment, featuring panelists such as Jennifer Newton of Zjuzj (a lifestyle line that creates perfect accoutrements to cannabis) and cannabis advocate Sarah Hanlon (Big Brother Canada 3).

"As a leading Canadian cannabis grower and producer, we are thrilled to promote opportunities to collaborate and encourage communication with our industry peers – always collecting feedback and adapting our products to provide what consumers want. The innovative 'Women & Weed' event and study is exactly why we chose to partner with a company like Van der Pop," said Bruce Dawson-Scully, CEO of WeedMD. "We need people like April and the Van der Pop team to lead the industry and ensure that everyone has access to accurate, up-to-date information. We applaud initiatives that push the boundaries to ensure there's space and representation for everyone."

About Van der Pop:

Van der Pop is North America's most recognized female-focused cannabis lifestyle brand. Founded in 2016, Van der Pop is the cannabis digest for discerning women. With an emphasis on discretion, education and style, the aim is to enhance flower-powered pleasures through a thoughtful and candid exploration of cannabis. Through an editorial platform, weekly newsletter, social sites, product line and SESSION events, Van der Pop explores cannabis and how it relates to self-care, sex and socializing. With its recent acquisition by Toronto-based Tokyo Smoke, Van der Pop will release branded cannabis strains to medical patients throughout Canada in November 2017, as well as to Washington State's REC stores.

Instagram: @vanderpop

Facebook: @shopvanderpop

Twitter: @van_der_pop

http://www.vanderpop.com/

About Tokyo Smoke:

Tokyo Smoke is an award-winning lifestyle brand that brings sophistication and design to the cannabis space. With immersive experiences and design led retail spaces selling coffee, clothing and designer products, Tokyo Smoke is developing an international reputation as the go-to destination for luxurious, creative offerings within the industry. With the expected completion of its Series B funding resulting in approximately $10 million in total raised capital, the acquisition of fellow designer cannabis brand Van der Pop, partnering with Aphria Inc. (TSX: APH) or ( OTCQB : APHQF) and WeedMD (TSX VENTURE: WMD), Tokyo Smoke continues to be the leading Canadian brand in the cannabis space. Tokyo Smoke will expand into Alberta, Hamilton, ON and the U.S. market in in 2017.

Instagram: @tokyosmoke

Facebook: /tsmokecoffee

Twitter: @tokyo_smoke

tokyosmoke.com

About WeedMD Inc.:

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly-traded parent company of WeedMD Rx Inc., a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical cannabis pursuant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations ("ACMPR"). The company operates a 26,000 sq. ft. indoor facility in Aylmer, ON, with four acres of property for future expansion. The company has entered into strategic relationships with established cannabis brands, including leading, premium, female-focused Van der Pop. Additionally, the company recently entered into three exclusive supply agreements with peopleCare Communities, Arbour Heights and the Belmont Long Term Care Facility. WeedMD is focused on providing consistent, quality medicine to the long-term care and assisted living markets in Canada through its specialized, comprehensive platform, and is dedicated to educating healthcare practitioners and furthering public understanding of the role medical cannabis can play as a viable alternative to prescription medication in relieving a variety of chronic medical conditions and illnesses.

For further information about WeedMD or interview requests:

Marianella delaBarrera

marianella@marginpr.com

416-897-6644

To learn more, visit us at www.weedmd.com

About High, The Collective:

High, The Collective was created to help cultivate relationships between women in the cannabis space in Canada. To help educate and empower. And, to make introductions between women who are looking to create something within the space or have started a career based on cannabis. High will work to bring women together through a series of talks, networking events and pop-up shops, and are proud to be launching this series in collaboration with Van der Pop and Tokyo Smoke.

Instagram: @high_thecollective

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/19/11G146739/Images/April_Pride_by_Common_Thread_Collective-7813f0f7df889c859fc34133685820dd.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/10/19/11G146739/Images/Poppins_bag_Photo_by_Jessa_Carter-04bfa95b9110afbfbb783355b3a6fb14.jpg