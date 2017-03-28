Vancity encourages members to participate in democratic process

COAST SALISH TERRITORY/VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - March 28, 2017) - Vancity credit union today launched its 2017 Board of Directors' election, with 10 members running for three available positions.

Now in its 70th year, Vancity is a financial co-operative owned by its members. The board of directors determines how Vancity is managed, sets the strategic vision and decides how profits are shared with members and the community.

Members can vote for up to three candidates using the Vancity mobile app, online, or by mail from Tuesday, March 28 until Friday, April 21. Members can also vote in 18 select branches from Tuesday, April 4 to Saturday, April 8.

Candidates for election (as appears on vancity.com) this year are:

Lily Grewal (Recommended)

Tanya Corbet

Theodora Lamb (Recommended)

Bill Chan (Recommended)

Ajith Chandran

Robert Wood

Shawn Mitchell (Recommended)

Anita Braha (Recommended)

Sharon Halfnight

Norm Louie

B.C.'s Financial Institutions Commission requires credit unions to recommend a group of candidates among those standing for election. Vancity's Nominations and Election Committee conducted a rigorous interview and assessment with all prospective candidates and made its recommendations based on those who possess the skills, attributes and experience that:

best complement and strengthen the existing board

are most consistent with Vancity's values and

meet the requirements established under the Financial Institution Commission's Governance Guideline, Vancity Rules and governing legislation.

All eligible Vancity members will receive information about the election by mail. They can also visit www.vancity.com/election for detailed information about the candidates and the election process. Results of the election will be announced prior to Vancity's Annual General Meeting on May 4.

Quote

"Vancity exists for the sole benefit of its members and their communities. We encourage all members to take part in this election and to help shape our credit union's direction so that we're successful for the next 70 years."

- Greg McDade, Nominations and Elections Committee chair, Vancity Board of Directors

About Vancity

Vancity is a values-based financial co-operative serving the needs of its more than 523,000 member-owners and their communities in the Coast Salish and Kwakwaka'wakw territories, with 59 branches in Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria, Squamish and Alert Bay. With $25.6 billion in assets plus assets under administration, Vancity is Canada's largest community credit union. Vancity uses its assets to help improve the financial well-being of its members while at the same time helping to develop healthy communities that are socially, economically and environmentally sustainable.

