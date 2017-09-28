Vancouver Accountants Now Offer Trust and Estate Planning

SOURCE: Mew & Company
September 28, 2017 13:38 ET
Vancouver accountants say planning is key to looking after beneficiaries, not the tax man
VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - September 28, 2017) - At Mew+Company, wealth management goes beyond helping people grow their business and assets. As a Vancouver-based accounting firm, they are also experienced trust and estate accountants. In other words, they help preserve their clients' wealth and capital for future generations. For more, go to: http://www.mewco.ca/personal-tax-accounting-services/trust-and-estate-planning/
As a business matures, Mew and Company's trust and estate accountants can provide advice and guidance to protect the wealth their clients have spent a lifetime building. Their focus is preserving hard-earned capital through tax planning that reduces long-term tax burdens.
A few of the trust and estate tax planning issues they can help navigate include:
By working with the trust and estate accountants at Mew+Company, it's possible to reduce long term tax burdens, thereby safeguarding the interests of any beneficiaries. After all, the only two things that are certain in life are death-and taxes.
Lilly Woo, CPA, CA, CFE, CFPMew + Company Chartered Professional Accountants604 688 9198Company Website: http://www.mewco.ca
