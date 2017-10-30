Vancouver Air Conditioning Company Explains Frequency Requirements of Air Conditioner Maintenance

VANCOUVER, BC--(Marketwired - October 30, 2017) - Air conditioners are all different but they each have similar service needs according to new a blog from Pro Ace.

As an air conditioning company, the experts at Pro Ace Heating & Air Conditioning Services Ltd. know that many AC units show little to no issues, running smoothly even if something is wrong under the hood. Many of the bigger problems can go unnoticed for weeks or months. Then one day the system simply stops working.

When it comes to air conditioner service, it's better to be safe than sorry. There's no point in waiting until the unit breaks down because the cost of a simple service will increase incrementally, depending on what's gone wrong. Every air conditioner should be inspected, serviced, and cleaned at least once a year.

In addition to avoiding costly repairs, regular air conditioner service affords homeowners with other benefits:

It improves energy efficiency, which means less expense on utility bills

It improves the air quality inside the home

It extends the life of the whole unit and ensure it functions smoothly over its entire lifecycle

